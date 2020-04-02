The Travelers Companies Inc.[TRV] stock saw a move by -4.18% on Wednesday, touching 3.18 million. Based on the recent volume, The Travelers Companies Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TRV shares recorded 256.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] stock could reach median target price of $132.50.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] stock additionally went up by 3.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -24.03% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TRV stock is set at -30.41% by far, with shares price recording returns by -30.49% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TRV shares showcased -34.59% decrease. TRV saw 155.09 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 76.99 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE:TRV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.20, with the high estimate being $160.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $132.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] is sitting at 2.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.56.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] sitting at 11.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.52. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TRV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.90 and P/E Ratio of 9.58. These metrics all suggest that The Travelers Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] has 256.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.99 to 155.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 6.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.