The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $13.79 after WEN shares went down by -1.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Wendy’s Company [WEN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.75, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.03 and P/E Ratio of 23.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 221.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 9.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.