Unit Corporation [NYSE: UNT] shares went higher by 2.46% from its previous closing of 0.24, now trading at the price of $0.24. Is UNT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.44 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UNT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.37M float and a -24.03% run over in the last seven days. UNT share price has been hovering between 16.25 and 0.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Unit Corporation [NYSE:UNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Unit Corporation [UNT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNT an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.24, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Unit Corporation [UNT] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Unit Corporation [UNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Unit Corporation [UNT] sitting at -96.80% and its Gross Margin at 43.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -82.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.19. Unit Corporation [UNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.14.

Unit Corporation [UNT] has 66.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.04, which indicates that it is 24.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Unit Corporation [UNT] a Reliable Buy?

Unit Corporation [UNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.