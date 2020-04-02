United Technologies Corporation [UTX] took an downward turn with a change of -3.14%, trading at the price of $91.37 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.37 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while United Technologies Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 7.12M shares for that time period. UTX monthly volatility recorded 10.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.76%. PS value for UTX stocks is 1.11 with PB recorded at 1.87.

United Technologies Corporation [NYSE:UTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For United Technologies Corporation [UTX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.37, with the high estimate being $195.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $165.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Technologies Corporation [UTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.56 and P/E Ratio of 14.26. These metrics all suggest that United Technologies Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has 932.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.02 to 158.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 5.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Technologies Corporation [UTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Technologies Corporation [UTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.