Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] dipped by -7.18% on the last trading session, reaching $6.78 price per share at the time. Valley National Bancorp represents 420.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.85B with the latest information.

The Valley National Bancorp traded at the price of $6.78 with 3.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VLY shares recorded 2.60M.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Valley National Bancorp [VLY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.79, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.19. Its Return on Equity is 8.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VLY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.07 and P/E Ratio of 7.67. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 420.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.00 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 6.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.