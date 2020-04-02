VEREIT Inc.[VER] stock saw a move by 1.50% on Wednesday, touching 3.31 million. Based on the recent volume, VEREIT Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VER shares recorded 1.07B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock additionally went down by -21.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -55.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VER stock is set at -52.49% by far, with shares price recording returns by -56.71% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VER shares showcased -58.97% decrease. VER saw 10.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.56 compared to high within the same period of time.

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to VEREIT Inc. [VER] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VER an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.09, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.75 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VEREIT Inc. [VER] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VEREIT Inc. [VER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VEREIT Inc. [VER] sitting at -26.90% and its Gross Margin at 89.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.30. VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] has 1.07B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.56 to 10.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 11.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEREIT Inc. [VER] a Reliable Buy?

VEREIT Inc. [VER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.