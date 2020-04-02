The share price of VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] inclined by $15.04, presently trading at $15.12. The company’s shares saw 53.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.85 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VICI fall by -2.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.95 compared to -1.14 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.16%, while additionally dropping -30.98% during the last 12 months. VICI Properties Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.22. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.1% increase from the current trading price.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VICI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.12, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.91.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 87.60% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.59. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 12.01. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 469.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.