Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] took an upward turn with a change of 2.19%, trading at the price of $0.16 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vislink Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.78M shares for that time period. VISL monthly volatility recorded 18.99%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.78%. PS value for VISL stocks is 0.24 with PB recorded at 0.16.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:VISL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give VISL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.16, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] sitting at -45.00% and its Gross Margin at 48.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -46.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -74.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.92. Its Return on Equity is -163.80%, and its Return on Assets is -52.40%. These metrics suggest that this Vislink Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 61.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57.

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] has 48.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.11 to 8.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 20.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] a Reliable Buy?

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.