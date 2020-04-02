VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ: VVUS] dipped by -8.73% on the last trading session, reaching $1.34 price per share at the time. VIVUS Inc. represents 11.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 16.30M with the latest information.

The VIVUS Inc. traded at the price of $1.34 with 1.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VVUS shares recorded 1.81M.

VIVUS Inc. [NASDAQ:VVUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding VIVUS Inc. [VVUS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give VVUS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.34, with the high estimate being $1.75, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VIVUS Inc. [VVUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] sitting at -15.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -45.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 111.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 60.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 64.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.26.

VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] has 11.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.80 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 25.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VIVUS Inc. [VVUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VIVUS Inc. [VVUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.