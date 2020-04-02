Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] dipped by -5.75% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. Waitr Holdings Inc. represents 85.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 96.57M with the latest information.

The Waitr Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $1.07 with 3.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WTRH shares recorded 8.10M.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WTRH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.07, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67. Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has 85.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 96.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 12.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 401.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -5.19, which indicates that it is 27.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.