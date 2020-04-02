Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] saw a change by -5.95% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $43.03. The company is holding 919.48M shares with keeping 690.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.21% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -33.29% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -28.02%, trading +6.21% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 919.48M shares valued at 6.74 million were bought and sold.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WBA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.03, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $57.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] is sitting at 2.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] sitting at 3.40% and its Gross Margin at 21.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.75. Its Return on Equity is 15.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.45 and P/E Ratio of 10.59. These metrics all suggest that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] has 919.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.52 to 64.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.