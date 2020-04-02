WestRock Company [WRK] took an downward turn with a change of -5.48%, trading at the price of $26.71 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while WestRock Company shares have an average trading volume of 3.15M shares for that time period. WRK monthly volatility recorded 9.49%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.35%. PS value for WRK stocks is 0.38 with PB recorded at 0.58.

WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to WestRock Company [WRK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WRK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.71, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for WestRock Company [WRK] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WestRock Company [WRK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WestRock Company [WRK] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 20.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WRK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WestRock Company [WRK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 86.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 81.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. WestRock Company [WRK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.09 and P/E Ratio of 8.01. These metrics all suggest that WestRock Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

WestRock Company [WRK] has 263.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.50 to 44.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 6.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is WestRock Company [WRK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WestRock Company [WRK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.