Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] took an downward turn with a change of -8.58%, trading at the price of $0.34 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 16.23 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 12.39M shares for that time period. WLL monthly volatility recorded 33.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 37.43%. PS value for WLL stocks is 0.03 with PB recorded at 0.01.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WLL an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.34, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] is sitting at 2.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.30.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 79.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89. Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has 109.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.33 to 30.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -98.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.74, which indicates that it is 37.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] a Reliable Buy?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.