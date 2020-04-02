Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] opened at $0.42 and closed at $0.39 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -30.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] had 17.78 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.44M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.20%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.39 during that period and BNGO managed to take a rebound to 4.70 in the last 52 weeks.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BNGO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.27, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.20%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06. Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has 37.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 4.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -30.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.70. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.