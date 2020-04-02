Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] took an downward turn with a change of -6.54%, trading at the price of $80.42 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.91M shares for that time period. LOW monthly volatility recorded 9.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.66%. PS value for LOW stocks is 0.85 with PB recorded at 31.05.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LOW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $80.42, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24. Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 14.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has 764.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 126.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 5.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.