The share price of Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] inclined by $375.50, presently trading at $364.08. The company’s shares saw 44.32% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 252.28 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NFLX jumped by 6.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 383.01 compared to +21.69 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.27%, while additionally dropping -0.99% during the last 12 months. Netflix Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $366.74. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.66% increase from the current trading price.

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Netflix Inc. [NFLX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NFLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $364.08, with the high estimate being $487.00, the low estimate being $173.00 and the median estimate amounting to $400.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $375.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 38.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.48. Its Return on Equity is 28.40%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Netflix Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 215.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 213.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has 446.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 162.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 252.28 to 393.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 5.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Netflix Inc. [NFLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Netflix Inc. [NFLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.