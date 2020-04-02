Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] took an upward turn with a change of 2.72%, trading at the price of $3.40 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.9 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Plug Power Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 17.97M shares for that time period. PLUG monthly volatility recorded 11.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.74%. PS value for PLUG stocks is 4.73 with PB recorded at 6.37.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLUG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.41, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 329.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 8.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.