Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] stock went down by -4.33% or -0.49 points down from its previous closing price of 11.32. The stock reached $10.83 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SAVE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -29.07% in the period of the last 7 days.

SAVE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.18, at one point touching $11.14. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -81.50%. The 52-week high currently stands at 58.54 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.97% after the recent low of 7.01.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SAVE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] is sitting at 4.09. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 36.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.14. Its Return on Equity is 15.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Spirit Airlines Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.94 and P/E Ratio of 2.22. These metrics all suggest that Spirit Airlines Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has 76.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 865.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 58.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 12.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.