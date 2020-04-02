The share price of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] inclined by $1.55, presently trading at $1.65. The company’s shares saw 108.67% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.79 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SLCA jumped by 6.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.9900 compared to -0.1300 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -66.08%, while additionally dropping -90.52% during the last 12 months. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.08% increase from the current trading price.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SLCA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.65, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] sitting at -23.90% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has 79.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 123.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 18.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.91, which indicates that it is 21.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.