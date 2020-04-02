Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $54.15 after WYNN shares went up by 0.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WYNN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $54.13, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $117.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 47.24. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 121.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.27, which indicates that it is 10.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.