The share price of Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ: WMGI] inclined by $28.23, presently trading at $28.21. The company’s shares saw 48.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 19.04 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WMGI fall by -0.25% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 29.50 compared to -0.44 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -6.52%, while additionally dropping -8.58% during the last 12 months. Wright Medical Group N.V. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $30.02. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.81% increase from the current trading price.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMGI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.23, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 44.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.14. Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 93.55.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has 127.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 32.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] a Reliable Buy?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.