Yum! Brands Inc.[YUM] stock saw a move by -1.28% on Wednesday, touching 3.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Yum! Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of YUM shares recorded 332.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock could reach median target price of $86.50.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock additionally went down by -7.16% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.91% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of YUM stock is set at -32.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, YUM shares showcased -40.07% decrease. YUM saw 119.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 54.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YUM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.65, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $86.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is sitting at 3.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 34.50% and its Gross Margin at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 65.69. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is 26.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 414.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 332.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.95 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 6.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.