Zoom Video Communications Inc.[ZM] stock saw a move by -6.24% on Wednesday, touching 11.23 million. Based on the recent volume, Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ZM shares recorded 259.60M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock could reach median target price of $110.00.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock additionally went down by -0.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 16.63% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, ZM shares showcased 80.71% increase. ZM saw 164.94 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 59.94 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ZM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $137.00, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.12.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 987.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 57.16. Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 123.31 and P/E Ratio of 1,687.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has 259.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.94 to 164.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] a Reliable Buy?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.