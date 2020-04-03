ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] gained by 0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $4.11 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 751.80M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.09B with the latest information.

The ADT Inc. traded at the price of $4.11 with 3.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADT shares recorded 1.97M.

ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding ADT Inc. [ADT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.11, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADT Inc. [ADT] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADT Inc. [ADT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADT Inc. [ADT] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 72.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76. ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.16.

ADT Inc. [ADT] has 751.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.40 to 8.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADT Inc. [ADT] a Reliable Buy?

ADT Inc. [ADT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.