American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] took an downward turn with a change of -3.28%, trading at the price of $6.79 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.26 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.84M shares for that time period. AEO monthly volatility recorded 11.80%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.39%. PS value for AEO stocks is 0.28 with PB recorded at 0.91.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give AEO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.79, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 6.07. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has 177.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.86 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 8.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.