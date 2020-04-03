Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $131.55 after ADP shares went up by 1.41% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $131.55, with the high estimate being $212.00, the low estimate being $130.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $129.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] sitting at 22.00% and its Gross Margin at 43.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.65. Its Return on Equity is 46.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.60%. These metrics all suggest that Automatic Data Processing Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.91 and P/E Ratio of 23.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has 450.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 59.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.11 to 182.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 4.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.