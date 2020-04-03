Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] took an upward turn with a change of 5.15%, trading at the price of $0.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 43.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Callon Petroleum Company shares have an average trading volume of 22.71M shares for that time period. CPE monthly volatility recorded 33.96%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.24%. PS value for CPE stocks is 0.29 with PB recorded at 0.03.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.43, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.61. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 1.71. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 453.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 195.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.30, which indicates that it is 20.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.98. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.