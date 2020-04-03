The share price of Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] inclined by $5.69, presently trading at $6.07. The company’s shares saw 107.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.93 recorded on 04/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CLVS jumped by 12.41% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.70 compared to +0.67 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.79%, while additionally dropping -75.99% during the last 12 months. Clovis Oncology Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.46% increase from the current trading price.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLVS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.07, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 79.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 106.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] has 55.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 337.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.93 to 25.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 107.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 21.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.