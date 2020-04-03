CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] gained by 3.84% on the last trading session, reaching $5.68 price per share at the time. CNX Resources Corporation represents 187.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.07B with the latest information.

The CNX Resources Corporation traded at the price of $5.68 with 5.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNX shares recorded 5.85M.

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For CNX Resources Corporation [CNX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] sitting at -13.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] has 187.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 11.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 18.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] a Reliable Buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.