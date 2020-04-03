Coeur Mining Inc.[CDE] stock saw a move by 18.56% on Thursday, touching 6.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Coeur Mining Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDE shares recorded 275.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock additionally went down by -18.49% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -31.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDE stock is set at -19.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -59.92% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDE shares showcased -37.40% decrease. CDE saw 8.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.98 compared to high within the same period of time.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 275.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 861.81M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 15.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.