Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained by 4.19% on the last trading session, reaching $44.29 price per share at the time. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation represents 585.79M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 25.94B with the latest information.

The Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation traded at the price of $44.29 with 3.75 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CTSH shares recorded 4.53M.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSH an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.29, with the high estimate being $83.00, the low estimate being $46.00 and the median estimate amounting to $63.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is sitting at 2.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] sitting at 14.60% and its Gross Margin at 36.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.96. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.60%. These metrics all suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.90 and P/E Ratio of 13.45. These metrics all suggest that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has 585.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.01 to 74.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 5.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.