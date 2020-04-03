Corteva Inc. [CTVA] took an downward turn with a change of -1.20%, trading at the price of $22.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Corteva Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.79M shares for that time period. CTVA monthly volatility recorded 10.12%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.77%. PS value for CTVA stocks is 1.25 with PB recorded at 0.69.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Corteva Inc. [CTVA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.52.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.58.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 779.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.