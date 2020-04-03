CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] opened at $1.427 and closed at $1.41 a share within trading session on 04/02/20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] had 4.89 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.45M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.21 during that period and CBAY managed to take a rebound to 13.89 in the last 52 weeks.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CBAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.41, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.78. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has 69.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 97.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.21 to 13.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 9.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.