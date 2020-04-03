D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] opened at $33.00 and closed at $32.68 a share within trading session on 04/02/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.24% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] had 6.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 25.51 during that period and DHI managed to take a rebound to 62.54 in the last 52 weeks.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.67. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics all suggest that D.R. Horton Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.30 and P/E Ratio of 6.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has 390.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.51 to 62.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 7.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.