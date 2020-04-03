Danaher Corporation [DHR] took an upward turn with a change of 6.01%, trading at the price of $136.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Danaher Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 3.44M shares for that time period. DHR monthly volatility recorded 6.63%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.39%. PS value for DHR stocks is 5.31 with PB recorded at 3.41.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Danaher Corporation [DHR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $136.43, with the high estimate being $194.00, the low estimate being $136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Danaher Corporation [DHR] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.42. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Danaher Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 71.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 75.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 39.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 697.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 95.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.60 to 169.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 5.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.