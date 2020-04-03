Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] took an upward turn with a change of 2.35%, trading at the price of $79.39 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.63 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Duke Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 4.42M shares for that time period. DUK monthly volatility recorded 7.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.03%. PS value for DUK stocks is 2.35 with PB recorded at 1.30.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DUK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.39, with the high estimate being $112.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] sitting at 22.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.79. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DUK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 125.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 15.60. These metrics all suggest that Duke Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has 742.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.13 to 103.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.33, which indicates that it is 5.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.