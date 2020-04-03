DXC Technology Company[DXC] stock saw a move by 4.43% on Thursday, touching 6.13 million. Based on the recent volume, DXC Technology Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DXC shares recorded 272.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock additionally went down by -18.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -44.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DXC stock is set at -80.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -66.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DXC shares showcased -53.89% decrease. DXC saw 67.09 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.90 compared to high within the same period of time.

DXC Technology Company [NYSE:DXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DXC Technology Company [DXC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DXC Technology Company [DXC] is sitting at 3.77. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Fundamental Analysis of DXC Technology Company [DXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DXC Technology Company [DXC] sitting at -5.80% and its Gross Margin at 25.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.67. Its Return on Equity is -16.20%, and its Return on Assets is -5.30%. These metrics suggest that this DXC Technology Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DXC Technology Company [DXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. DXC Technology Company [DXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.15.

DXC Technology Company [DXC] has 272.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 67.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 11.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DXC Technology Company [DXC] a Reliable Buy?

DXC Technology Company [DXC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.