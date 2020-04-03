The share price of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] inclined by $20.15, presently trading at $20.77. The company’s shares saw 36.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 15.17 recorded on 04/02/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ELAN fall by -3.03% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.15 compared to -0.65 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.53%, while additionally dropping -36.73% during the last 12 months. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $35.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.63% increase from the current trading price.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 391.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.17 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.