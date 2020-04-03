Equitable Holdings Inc.[EQH] stock saw a move by 0.22% on Thursday, touching 3.74 million. Based on the recent volume, Equitable Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EQH shares recorded 493.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock could reach median target price of $27.00.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock additionally went down by -15.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EQH stock is set at -36.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.22% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EQH shares showcased -36.36% decrease. EQH saw 27.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.89 compared to high within the same period of time.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.39, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has 493.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.89 to 27.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.