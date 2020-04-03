Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] stock went down by -4.19% or -1.05 points down from its previous closing price of 25.07. The stock reached $24.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FNF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -13.29% in the period of the last 7 days.

FNF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $25.72, at one point touching $23.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -51.26%. The 52-week high currently stands at 49.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -35.98% after the recent low of 19.00.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FNF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.02, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] sitting at 16.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.50. These measurements indicate that Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.18. Its Return on Equity is 21.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.40%. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.76 and P/E Ratio of 6.27. These metrics all suggest that Fidelity National Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has 289.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 49.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 7.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.