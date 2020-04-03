Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] shares went higher by 2.23% from its previous closing of 114.56, now trading at the price of $117.11, also adding 2.55 points. Is FIS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FIS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 612.02M float and a -5.28% run over in the last seven days. FIS share price has been hovering between 158.21 and 91.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FIS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $117.11, with the high estimate being $184.00, the low estimate being $109.00 and the median estimate amounting to $174.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is sitting at 4.52. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] sitting at 9.40% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70. Its Return on Equity is 1.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Fidelity National Information Services Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.03 and P/E Ratio of 121.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has 634.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.68 to 158.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] a Reliable Buy?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.