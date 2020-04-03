First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] shares went higher by 3.63% from its previous closing of 7.43, now trading at the price of $7.70, also adding 0.27 points. Is FHN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FHN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 307.21M float and a -13.09% run over in the last seven days. FHN share price has been hovering between 17.42 and 6.27 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FHN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.70, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.43.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.14. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FHN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 332.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 7.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.