Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.[INO] stock saw a move by -2.34% on Thursday, touching 10.82 million. Based on the recent volume, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INO shares recorded 125.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock additionally went up by 5.17% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.29% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INO stock is set at 94.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by 134.27% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INO shares showcased 266.83% increase. INO saw 19.36 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.91 compared to high within the same period of time.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.52, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 297.41. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 97.37.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has 125.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 942.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 19.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 292.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 14.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.