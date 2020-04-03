Southwestern Energy Company[SWN] stock saw a move by 4.29% on Thursday, touching 36.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Southwestern Energy Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SWN shares recorded 539.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock could reach median target price of $1.90.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock additionally went up by 1.80% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SWN stock is set at -62.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -26.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SWN shares showcased -10.05% decrease. SWN saw 4.90 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SWN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.70, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.55 and the median estimate amounting to $1.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is sitting at 2.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.58.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] sitting at 9.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02. Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.36 and P/E Ratio of 1.03. These metrics all suggest that Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has 539.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 917.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 4.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 12.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.