The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] gained by 1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $13.04 price per share at the time. The AES Corporation represents 667.24M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.70B with the latest information.

The The AES Corporation traded at the price of $13.04 with 6.62 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AES shares recorded 5.40M.

The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The AES Corporation [AES] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AES an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The AES Corporation [AES] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of The AES Corporation [AES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The AES Corporation [AES] sitting at 18.60% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.68. The AES Corporation [AES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.38 and P/E Ratio of 28.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The AES Corporation [AES] has 667.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.11 to 21.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 7.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The AES Corporation [AES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The AES Corporation [AES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.