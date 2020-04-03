The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $1.55 after MIK shares went down by -1.90% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MIK an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.55, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $1.95 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] is sitting at 2.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 1.75.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] sitting at 10.10% and its Gross Margin at 36.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 112.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83.

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] has 202.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 313.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 13.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 22.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.