Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] saw a change by 2.29% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $19.66. The company is holding 338.32M shares with keeping 326.70M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.66% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 338.32M shares valued at 4.36 million were bought and sold.

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JNPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.66, with the high estimate being $27.50, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 58.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.28. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JNPR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.22 and P/E Ratio of 19.62. These metrics all suggest that Juniper Networks Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] has 338.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.20 to 28.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 5.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.