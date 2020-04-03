Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] saw a change by -6.63% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.75. The company is holding 470.77M shares with keeping 420.02M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -6.06% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.55% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.31%, trading +4.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 470.77M shares valued at 8.73 million were bought and sold.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KIM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.75, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at 34.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.10. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.01. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KIM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.97 and P/E Ratio of 9.68. These metrics all suggest that Kimco Realty Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 470.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.25 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 9.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.