LKQ Corporation [LKQ] took an downward turn with a change of -3.24%, trading at the price of $18.51 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.09 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while LKQ Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.71M shares for that time period. LKQ monthly volatility recorded 11.80%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.32%. PS value for LKQ stocks is 0.47 with PB recorded at 1.13.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to LKQ Corporation [LKQ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LKQ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.51, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79. LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 10.62. These metrics all suggest that LKQ Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has 320.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.31 to 36.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 7.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LKQ Corporation [LKQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LKQ Corporation [LKQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.