McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] gained by 2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $161.50 price per share at the time. McDonald’s Corporation represents 760.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 122.84B with the latest information.

The McDonald’s Corporation traded at the price of $161.50 with 4.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MCD shares recorded 5.26M.

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $161.50, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $158.17.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] sitting at 43.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60. These measurements indicate that McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.98. Its Return on Equity is -79.90%, and its Return on Assets is 13.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MCD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 121.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 100.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] has 760.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 122.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.23 to 221.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of McDonald’s Corporation [MCD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.